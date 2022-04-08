Judy Greer claims she doesn’t know the ending of ‘Halloween Ends’

Halloween Ends is one of the most anticipated horror films of 2022, and with just a few more months left until it arrives in theaters, Halloween Kills star Judy Greer has emphatically admitted that she has no clue how the saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode is going to end. The upcoming horror chapter is scheduled to be the final installment in David Gordon Green’s reboot franchise, and aims to continue the story after Greer’s Karen suffers a tragic fate at the end of Halloween Kills.

In the closing moments of Halloween Kills, after leading Michael Myers directly into an angry mob, Karen returns to the Myers’ home to search for her daughter Allyson. Unbeknownst to her, Michael has survived the entire ordeal, where he stabs and kills her in the bedroom belonging to his sister Judith. While speaking with Collider, Greer revealed that she has chosen to remain in the dark when it comes to the trilogy’s overall ending.

[David Gordon Green] was like, ‘Do you wanna read the next one?’ And I was like, ‘No. It’s okay. I’m dead. I can’t read’. I think we won’t ever really know until the next one comes out why Karen had to go.

From what we know so far, Halloween Ends has officially wrapped production, so a concrete ending to the story is definitely set in stone. While it remains to be seen if the upcoming film explains why Michael chose to murder Karen, diehard fans can surely expect a thrilling, action-packed ending in Haddonfield when Halloween Ends arrives in theaters Oct. 14.