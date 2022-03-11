‘Halloween Ends’ officially wraps production

Over the course of the Halloween franchise Michael Myers has been shot, stabbed, burned, exploded, and dismembered, but no matter what’s thrown at him he always bounces back. That may change soon: the ‘requel’ series, comprising Halloween and Halloween Kills, will conclude later this year with Halloween Ends. And the film has already taken a major step towards this much-anticipated conclusion.

Veteran FX make-up artist Christopher Nelson has confirmed that production on the final installment in the trilogy has wrapped, posting an image on Instagram showing the note the producers sent the crew thanking them for their hard work:

Halloween Kills ended with Michael still on the rampage, though Ends is expected to be the final confrontation between him and Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode. The pair have clashed many times over the years, but if this really is going to be their last clash, Michael’s chances of winning appear to be rather slim.

Had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic we’d have likely already seen how this played out. The original plan was to shoot Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends back to back and release them in October 2020 and 2021. With theaters still shuttered and the fact that such slasher films rely on wooing audiences with the theatrical experience, the decision was made to postpone its release.

While the release of the film is months away, we can expect to get some early reactions soon. Franchise creator and horror icon John Carpenter is once again providing a synth score, so we will probably be sent a rough cut over the next month or so. As he’s usually open in giving his opinion on what he’s seen, we could hear his impressions early on.

Let’s hope this finale is as tense and brutal as the franchise deserves. But, even though this is being billed as the end of Halloween, does anyone really believe that Michael Myers will be gone for good?

Halloween Ends will hit theaters on October 14, 2022.