Judy Greer Reveals The Worst Death Scene In Halloween Kills

Judy Greer recently revealed the most brutal death scene in Halloween Kills during an interview with Collider.

Greer and her costars Kyle Richards and Anthony Michael Hall were promoting the movie, which is scheduled to be released this Friday. She plays Laurie Strode’s (Jamie Lee Curtis’) daughter Karen Nelson in the latest installment of the Halloween franchise and explained on Oct. 14 that Dylan Arnold’s death was so gruesome that she recommended his mother not watch it.

“Dylan Arnold and I became friends, and we live in the same neighborhood, and I saw this film, and I saw his kill, and I texted him immediately and said, ‘Your mother cannot watch this movie. I’m so sorry, and tell her I said hi, but there’s no way your mom can see this.'”

Following the conversation, the 13 Going on 30 star added that Arnold shared similar remarks after viewing the kill himself on the big screen.

“He was like, ‘Noted.’ He hadn’t seen the movie yet, and then when he did see it, he was like, ‘Oh yeah, no, my mom can’t watch this movie.’ It was so gruesome. I mean, Michael killed [Arnold’s] character for like⏤it just went on and on and on.”

To make matters worse, Greer shared the killing sound effects, which included the knife going through the “bones and flesh,” making the scene unbearable to watch.

Arnold plays the role of Cameron Elam, the ex-boyfriend of Karen Nelson’s daughter Alyson (Andi Matichak). Elam also turns out to be the son of Lonnie Elam. In 1978‘s Halloween, Lonnie first appeared as a bully who liked to scare children by sharing boogeyman tales.

In the original Halloween, Lonnie’s character was played by Brent Le Page. In the latest installment, he is now being portrayed by Robert Longstreet.

Halloween Kills is set to hit theaters and the Peacock streaming app on Oct. 15.