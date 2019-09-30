Original Jurassic Park Kids Want To Return For Jurassic World 3

Jurassic World 3 is looking better and better every day, and it’s not even slated to hit theaters until June of 2021. Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern will be bringing back the original team of mathematician Ian Malcolm, Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler, that much is a fact. You better cross your fingers though, because the kids from the original movies say they’re also open to returning.

Almost immediately upon hearing about the return of the OG three, fans went nuts and started campaigning for them to make their way back to the franchise, too. We use the term “kids” loosely here, though, as Joseph Mazzello and Ariana Richards are now 36 and 40 years old, respectively. They played Tim and Lex, grandchildren to Richard Attenborough’s John Hammond, in the original film. We lost Attenborough in 2014, and seeing how pretty much every other main character from Jurassic Park died by dinosaur in the first movie, having the now grown up youngsters return would make JW3 absolutely perfect.

Mazzello has kept busy since his days as a child actor, recently starring in Bohemian Rhapsody and G.I. Joe: Retaliation. Richards, on the other hand, hasn’t featured in much as of late. Also famous for her role in Tremors, the actress last appeared in 2001’s Tremors 3 and 2013’s Battledogs. Painting has taken up most of her time, according to her IMDb page, but hopefully she can put the brush down for a while and bring Lex back once more.

Fans on Twitter are REALLY hoping the duo will return for the third installment of Jurassic World, too, and this young lady absolutely nails it:

if they don’t get the kids from jurassic park to reprise their roles in jurassic world 3 what’s the point — issie (@isobelvmurray) September 26, 2019

Of course, the real point is more sweet ass dinosaurs. But having Lex and Tim return, maybe with an innate fear of electricity and jello? Yes, please!

Let’s hear from you, though: original kids or no in Jurassic World 3? Head down to the comments and let us know.