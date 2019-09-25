Jurassic World Fans Going Crazy Over The Return Of Jurassic Park Stars

It’s official: Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will all be back for Jurassic World 3! Though Goldblum showed up in a small supporting role in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Neill and Dern, in a cameo, appeared in Jurassic Park III, this will be the first time the three original leads of the franchise have shared the screen since 1993’s Jurassic Park. And as you can imagine, fans are going a little crazy over the news on social media.

Some are as short on breath as if they were facing down a dinosaur on Isla Nubar.

I can’t breathe! The original three are coming back for Jurassic World 3! pic.twitter.com/89vpWjd7tb — Lauren ✨ Gallaway (@LaurenGallaway) September 25, 2019

The happiest day of our lives? You bet!

This is the happiest day of my life — Daniela Guercio (@DanniiGx3) September 25, 2019

Someone even got an exclusive look at Laura Dern’s contractual negotiations for the threequel.

Speaking of Big Little Lies, Dern’s co-star Reese Witherspoon outed herself as a Jurassic Park fan and, like the rest of us, can’t wait to see the movie.

Other fans are hoping that JW3 will fix the mistake of JP3 and actually put Alan Grant and Ellie Satler together. Come on, it’s what we’ve all wanted for the past 25+ years!

When they said Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum were returning for #JurassicWorld3, I heard: "They're going to rekindle Ellie and Alan's romance and fix the cruel mistake of Jurassic Park III." pic.twitter.com/072y7Ta0EP — Jamie Jirak 🧛🏻‍♀️ (@JamieCinematics) September 25, 2019

Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm might be an internet favorite from all those memes, but some can’t wait for the underrated Dr. Grant to make his return.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL MY FAVORITE IS COMING BACK TO JURASSIC WORLD!!!! if anyone knows me, they know alan grant is my dude 😭😭😭 https://t.co/xk4gy7ewvH — Kerry O'Donnell (@kerryyodonnell) September 25, 2019

While this is great and all, should it perhaps have been held back for a surprise reveal in a trailer?

Original cast coming back for Jurassic World is the news I needed today, should have saved the reveal for a trailer though 👀 #JurassicWorld3 — Liam (@Liamdestroyer39) September 25, 2019

Either way, it’s brought Jurassic World fans a lot of joy to know that Alan, Ellie and Ian will all be back in the next film. In the immortal worlds of the first movie, “life, uh, finds a way.”

Director Colin Trevorrow confirmed the news himself yesterday evening, promising that each of the actors will play a major role in JW3 and not just pop by for a cameo. The announcement comes soon after the recently-released Battle at Big Rock short film as well, which teased a world where dinosaurs run wild.

Suffice it to say, excitement for the upcoming threequel is now through the roof. Unfortunately, however, it’ll be a while yet before we see it, as shooting starts next year with Jurassic World 3 not expected to hit cinemas until June 10th, 2021.