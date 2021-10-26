Jurassic Park Star Says It Was Extraordinary To Be Reunited With Original Cast

Much like the dinosaurs themselves, if a big-budget studio blockbuster were to be designed in a laboratory from the ground up, chances are that it would look an awful lot like Jurassic World: Dominion.

Sequel to a pair of smash hit previous movies that combined to earn almost $3 billion at the box office? Check. Sixth overall installment in a franchise that kicked off with one of the greatest spectacle-driven films ever made? Check. A-list star with a background in the world’s most popular property front and center? Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran Chris Pratt ticks that box. Return of the hugely popular original cast to provide equal amounts of fan service and nostalgia? You bet.

Looking at all those components, there’s no way that Dominion is anything other than a monster-sized success when it finally comes to theaters next summer, and Laura Dern couldn’t be happier about her return. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress reflected on how it felt to be reunited with Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum 30 years down the line.

“Well, I’m so excited. We had an extraordinary time all being together and back together. I feel really excited and privileged to be part of something that in its core, you know, was environmental messaging thanks to Michael Crichton long ago.”

Chris Pratt has described Jurassic World: Dominion as the Avengers: Endgame of the Jurassic Park universe, and he knows a thing or two about that, having starred in the damn thing, so it would be safe to say our expectations will be through the roof by the time Colin Trevorrow’s prehistoric epic rolls around on June 10th, 2022.