‘Jurassic World Dominion’ boasts Tyrannosaurus-sized runtime

Empty those bladders, folks, because Jurassic World Dominion is reportedly clocking in at almost two-and-a-half hours when it hits cinemas this summer.

With so many legacy actors making a return to the franchise — specifically, 1993’s Jurassic Park stars Sam Neil, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum — it’s no wonder the filmmakers will need some extra room to fit in all the characters, let alone the globe-trotting tale of dinosaurs widely roaming the earth. The film will also star returning lead actors Chris Pratt and Bruce Dallas Howard, who made their first foray into the franchise with 2015’s Jurassic World.

Jurassic World Dominion, the sixth overall entry to the franchise, boasts the impressive runtime of two hours and 26 minutes, specifically — roughly the same length as the recent box office behemoth Spider-Man: No Way Home — sources told Collider.

At that length, it represents the longest movie in the franchise, with the second-longest being The Lost World: Jurassic Park at two hours and nine minutes. Every other Jurassic Park film has sat comfortably just above the two-hour mark, besides the concise Jurassic Park III, which was only an hour and 32 minutes.

The exorbitant length is also all the more understandable when you consider the large number of new characters coming into the fold, as portrayed by Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, and DeWanda Wise. Returning supporting characters from past films will also reprise their roles, including actors Jake Johnson, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, and BD Wong.

Jurassic World Dominion roars into theaters June 10