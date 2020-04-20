Jurassic World: Dominion BTS Photo Teases Dinosaurs In The Snow

We’ve been promised that Jurassic World: Dominion, the upcoming closer to the World trilogy, is going to expand the scope of the franchise in new, exciting ways, and this latest behind-the-scenes image teases one of the ways it’s going to do that. As with virtually every other major movie production, JW3 was forced to temporarily shut down filming over the coronavirus pandemic, but director Colin Trevorrow recently shared this shot from before things grounded to a halt.

The photo showcases Trevorrow at the monitor in some snowy environment, overseeing a scene starring Isabella Sermon, who plays clone girl Maisie Lockwood. Amblin Pictures retweeted the filmmaker’s original post on Twitter and added the following caption:

“Hangering for a JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION fix? Director @colintrevorrow shared a BTS shot of that miracle of science, Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) in environs heretofore unseen in the worlds of JURASSIC. Let your imaginations for this sequence blow like the driven snow!”

Jurassic World: Dominion BTS Image Teases Dinosaurs In The Snow 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In case you need a reminder, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ended with Maisie releasing a load of dinosaurs into the wild. Isla Nubar might have burned, but now the prehistoric creatures have claimed the whole globe. Short film Jurassic World: Battle of Big Rock teased the new world order, following a family terrorized by a dino when they went camping in the woods. And, by the looks of things, they’ll have spread into snowbound regions, too, by the time of the third movie.

At least when the dinosaurs inevitably attack more people, the dino-hunting equivalent of the Avengers will be on the case. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are returning, of course, but this time they’ll be joined by the original Jurassic Park trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. Pratt, meanwhile, has teased that practically “everyone” will be back.

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on June 11th, 2021. It may well be pushed back eventually, but at present it seems Universal is still hoping to make that date.