‘Jurassic World Dominion’ director compares new dino to the Joker

Technically, dinosaurs have never really been enemies in the Jurassic Park or Jurassic World trilogies, with the prehistoric lizards just doing what comes naturally to them after being resurrected 65 million years down the line in a world that bears no resemblance to the one they once ruled.

The best installments in the series tend to give the scaly opposition some degree of personality, and it sounds as though Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow is poised to take things to an entirely new level. Speaking in the latest issue of Empire, the filmmaker compared newcomer Giganotosaurus to one of the most iconic villains in pop culture.

“I wanted something that felt like the Joker. It just wants to watch the world burn.”

While we probably shouldn’t expect to see the dino nicknamed “Giga” sporting a face caked in clown makeup, a brand new image has at least revealed an up close and personal look at the brand new beastie, which you can see below.

Trevorrow also teased some brand new plot details, with nefarious corporation BioSyn stepping in for InGen to act as the real monsters of the piece.

“BioSyn got the contract to house the dinosaurs that have been captured around the world via various governments. They claim it’s a research facility where they can study the pharmaceutical values of the animals. But there’s some other stuff going on.”

Of course, not a single soul is going to see Jurassic World Dominion for the richly-drawn characters, but at least we know the movie is guaranteed to deliver when it comes to spectacle.