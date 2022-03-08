Jurassic Park: Dominion lands on June 10 and will conclude the hugely successful Jurassic World trilogy. The premise is that in the wake of Fallen Kingdom, mankind must now learn to share the Earth with dinosaurs, with them seemingly fitting neatly into ecosystems around the world.

Jurassic fans are particularly excited that the stars of 1993’s Jurassic Park: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, are all reuniting in one movie for the first time. Each of them has reprised their roles before (Neill and Dern in Jurassic Park III) and Goldblum in Lost World and Fallen Kingdom) though never all three at once.

To celebrate this, star Bryce Dallas Howard has posted an image showing off the full crowd. Check it out:

The two generations of stars getting together and the world-changing plot has had many assuming Dominion would be the final entry in the Jurassic franchise. That doesn’t appear to be the case, producer Frank Marshall has confirmed that while the movie will wrap up many plotlines that began in Jurassic World (and in some cases as far as back as Jurassic Park), it isn’t an endpoint but “the start of a new era”.

However, it seems likely that the franchise will take a long break after Dominion, potentially something similar to the fourteen-year gap between Jurassic Park III and Jurassic World. Whatever the case, everything we’ve seen so far indicates that this is going to be a dinosaur-filled adventure like nothing we’ve seen in the franchise before.

I can’t wait to see this world shared between humans and dinosaurs, though I’m hoping for more interactions like the still awesome San Diego T. rex rampage from The Lost World.

Jurassic Park: Dominion hits theaters on June 10.