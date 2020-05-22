Jurassic World: Dominion Producer Says It’s The Start Of A New Era

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to raise the stakes of the dino-sized franchise higher than ever before, now that dinosaurs are free to roam the Earth. And don’t forget that original stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern are due to return alongside contemporary leads Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. In other words, it sounds a lot like your classic grand finale to a movie trilogy. Or, in this case, two trilogies. But actually that’s not what it is at all.

While speaking to Collider, producer Frank Marshall was asked whether Dominion is intended to be the endpoint of the Jurassic saga. He gave a flat-out “no” to that question, and explained that the studio hopes for it to relaunch the franchise in an exciting new direction. And if you’ve seen Fallen Kingdom, you’ll know what that direction is.

“It’s the start of a new era,” Marshall said “The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope.”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Screenshots Tease New Dinos And An Erupting Volcano 1 of 24

Click to skip













































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Collider notes that Marshall then spoke about a dino-filled world being the “new normal” for the Jurassic universe, alluding to more stories to come after Dominion that deal with this fascinating, slightly terrifying and also very cool new status quo.

Of course, we’ve already seen signs that Universal wants to expand the franchise in different ways. Last year’s short film Battle at Big Rock was the first time it had stretched over to the small screen, for example. It won’t be the last, though, as an animated series is also in the works. According to We Got This Covered’s own intel, a major live-action show is likewise in development, probably for release on the studio’s Peacock streaming service.

As for the movies, another trilogy might be in the works, with Pratt and Howard possibly on board to return. For now, though, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to release in theaters on June 11th, 2021.