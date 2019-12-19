Universal Reportedly Developing New Jurassic World Trilogy With Same Cast

We haven’t even seen Jurassic World 3 yet, but Universal is apparently already working on plans for a whole new trilogy of movies to follow the current one. After the franchise seemed to be fossilized for good, 2015’s Jurassic World resurrected the dino-themed blockbuster series to great financial success. 2018’s Fallen Kingdom followed and the aforementioned third film is due out next year. We expected this to wrap up the story, but maybe it’ll actually serve as something of a new beginning instead.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said that both a Scream reboot and Ace Ventura 3 are in development, which has since been confirmed – the studio is plotting a further Jurassic trilogy, with the hopes that they can get both Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard to return. The two stars have been the focal point of the 2010s movies, playing raptor trainer Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, former operations manager at the Jurassic World theme park. So, don’t expect JW3 to close the book on the duo for good.

Colin Trevorrow has been the brains behind the Jurassic World movies so far, having directed the first one, written and produced the second and returning to direct the third. At this stage, though, we’ve yet to hear whether he’d stick around for this next trilogy. And the fact that he’s been so hands on with the franchise in the past few years means it could go either way – he might want to bow out for new challenges, or he might be reluctant to pass it on to someone else.

In any case, Fallen Kingdom ended with dinosaurs introduced into the world’s ecosystem, with the recent short film Battle at Big Rock touching on the awesome – and frightening – new potential this brings to the series from now on. Maybe Jurassic World 3 isn’t enough to explore this completely different status quo, then, and an additional trilogy is warranted.

Of course, it’ll be some time before we get any sort of concrete plot details, but let us know your thoughts on Jurassic World‘s doors possibly staying open in the comments section down below.