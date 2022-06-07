‘Jurassic World Dominion’ director teases emotional scenes for Blue

Potential spoilers for Jurassic World Dominion follow

It’s telling that the most moving character arc in the Jurassic World trilogy isn’t any of the human characters, but everyone’s favorite Velociraptor Blue. Raised and trained by Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady, she’s a particularly intelligent and empathetic dinosaur, though still a very scary killing machine.

Her story will continue in Jurassic World Dominion this week. The ending of Fallen Kingdom saw her escaping into the Californian forests, and it seems she now has a daughter named Beta. However, after helping save the day by taking down the Indoraptor last time out, it sounds like she won’t have a happy ending in Dominion.

At the movie’s red carpet premiere, director Colin Trevorrow spoke to Variety about Owen’s “final moments” with Blue, and it sounds like a potential tearjerker.

“You know, it’s so hard to watch a movie as a filmmaker because you’re constantly just like… but at the end of the film, you know, Chris Pratt’s final moments with Blue, I think, is really special. And I think the way that Chris played it and the way the animators played it, everybody came together to do something that really feels real and honest.”

Maybe we can hold out hope that Owen bites the bullet rather than Blue, though, as we’d much rather see this boring dinosaur trainer be killed off rather than the much more interesting smart Raptor. But, Blue is one thing – if Trevorrow dares to kill off Jurassic Park veteran Rexy, then the entire Jurassic Park fandom is going to revolt.

After the disappointing Fallen Kingdom, we’re optimistic about Dominion. Trevorrow is back in the director’s chair, and if nothing else, the prospect of the increasingly loopy Jurassic timeline struggling to deal with an invasion of dinosaurs sounds like a fun trip. On top of that, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum are back. What’s not to like?

Jurassic World Dominion hits theaters on June 10.