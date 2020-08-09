Jurassic World: Dominion Will Be Heading Back To Isla Sorna

The fact that the entire island of Isla Nublar was wiped out by a volcanic eruption at the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘s first act looked to have made it clear that the franchise was well and truly done with island settings, not to mention the fact that the movie finished with various teases of dinosaurs roaming around in the wild with their sights presumably set on returning to the top of the food chain.

However, director Colin Trevorrow has revealed a new set photo that appears to confirm that John Hammond’s other tropical paradise Isla Sorna could be involved in Jurassic World: Dominion. Ever since the latest installment became one of the first major productions to resume in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, more and more images have steadily been making their way online to offer up some new glimpses of what the filmmaker has in store for his return behind the camera.

Plot details remain incredibly scarce beyond the fact that original stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern will be returning in much more substantial roles than just fan service cameos, but based on the latest set photo, we could see yet more connections being made to the wider Jurassic Park mythology, and you can check it out below.

Isla Sorna was designated Site B, and was the place where the dinosaurs would be created and bred before being shipped off to Isla Nublar, the location of the park itself. The island was featured heavily in The Lost World and Jurassic Park III before generally being forgotten about in the most recent movies, and it could well factor into Jurassic World: Dominion as the place where BD Wong’s fugitive Dr. Henry Wu has holed up to conduct his latest batch of genetic experiments.