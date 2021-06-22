Watch: Jurassic World: Dominion IMAX Teaser Leaks Online

It’s not out until next year, but Universal is premiering our first look at Jurassic World: Dominion this very week. The exclusive IMAX promo is being paired with F9, which debuts in theaters this Friday, June 25th. And ahead of time, part of the JW3 trailer has already leaked online, meaning fans can get a look at the sneak peek early.

A recording of the Dominion promo is circulating online and you can check it out via the tweet below. Obviously, if you’d rather watch it in the way it was intended on the big screen, look away now. But if you can’t wait, then knock yourself out and keep on scrolling.

SPOILER WARNING🛑

These clips are all from Jurassic World Dominion 5 minute preview!

Just to let you know this isn’t all of the preview this is just some short 10-55 second clips! pic.twitter.com/tZZoVJFp8Y — JurassicWorldtillidie (@worldtillidie) June 19, 2021

As you can see, among other things, the footage depicts a drive-thru theater being ransacked by a T-Rex, resulting in unsuspecting kids and amorous teens getting caught up in the mayhem, which gives the “let’s go to the lobby” jingle an eerie edge.

This new status quo follows on from 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which saw the dinos released into the wild for the first time. 2019’s short film Battle at Big Rock previously featured some of the horror-like action that we’ll apparently see a lot more of in Dominion, as humanity realizes it’s no longer at the top of the food chain.

It’s no wonder that Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing are having to team up with some old experts to save the day this time around. Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum are all back as their original Jurassic Park characters Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm, respectively. It’s not for nothing Pratt’s compared the threequel to Avengers: Endgame.

Jurassic World: Dominion is on course to roar into cinemas on June 10th, 2022.