‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ prologue shockingly praised for scientific accuracy

Given that we’re talking about a franchise that began with a wealthy and eccentric entrepreneur using DNA discovered in fossilized amber to genetically recreate dinosaurs, bring them back from extinction after 65 million years to use them as the basis of a tourist attraction, Jurassic Park has hardly been lauded for its realism.

Each new installment in the blockbuster series veers further and further into outlandish territory, whether it’s a T-Rex rampaging through San Diego in The Lost World, an invisible Indominous Rex in Jurassic World or Jimmy Buffet managing to flee a rampaging reptile attack without spilling a single drop of his dual-wielded margaritas.

However, in a turn of events we couldn’t have possibly predicted, the five-minute Jurassic World: Dominion prologue that landed online last week has been praised for the commitment to science on display by no less an authority than the Natural History Museum of London’s dinosaur expert and paleontologist Joe Bonsor, who spoke with IGN.

“This prologue feels a little bit different from the previous films. I’m really looking forward to seeing how they translate this footage, which has a bit more realism and some more recent discoveries, into those more modern dinosaurs from the film. It’ll be interesting to see how they strike a balance between actual science and their creations. For me, the biggest thing is the feathers on the theropods, the two-legged meat-eating dinosaurs. The raptors are generally just naked, just skin. Perhaps it’s because they don’t look as scary covered in feathers, but I think it would be quite scary – a six-foot-tall chicken with razor claws chasing you! You’d still run away.”

Dinos roam among us in new 'Jurassic World Dominion' poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The saga has earned in excess of $5 billion at the box office so far, and it would be fair to say that revenue hasn’t been driven by those seeking a grounded, realistic portrayal of the science behind the premise. However, Jurassic World: Dominion looks to be aiming for that sweet spot between accuracy and insanity, which we’re totally on board with if the prologue is any indication.