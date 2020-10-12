Jurassic World: Dominion is currently on a short hiatus.

The third instalment in the Jurassic World franchise (the sixth in the Jurassic series) has been filming in the UK for some time with the cast and crew on high alert for COVID-19 outbreaks. Last week, an unknown person working on the movie got a positive diagnosis, causing production to be paused and everyone re-tested. But while they wait for the all-clear to resume, a recent image indicates that an old romance might be being rekindled on screen.

The heroes of the original Jurassic Park were Sam Neill’s paleontologist Alan Grant and Laura Dern’s paleobotanist Ellie Sattler, who were invited to the island in their capacity as Mesozoic experts. Their romantic tension hummed away in the background of the movie, with Grant getting over his dislike of children to form a surrogate family with her, Lex and Tim. Sadly, those flirtations never developed into anything more, as in Jurassic Park 3, it was revealed that Sattler had gotten tired of waiting and married someone else.

But now, twenty years after we last saw her, perhaps she’s once again single? That may be what’s hinted at in Jurassic Vault’s set photo from Jurassic World: Dominion, which appears to show the pair sharing a kiss. There’s no context for what scene this is, though the presence of Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing in other pictures from the same scene may mean that it’s close to the finale.

Jurassic World: Dominion Set Photo May Tease Romance For Classic Characters 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Director Colin Trevorrow has said that he expects the shoot to resume next week, though that could change if more positive COVID-19 results come back. Most major in-development movies right now are grappling with the issue of cast and crew safety during the pandemic, but even if the release dates slip a bit, at least we’ll have enough delayed 2020 blockbusters ready to fill the gaps.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to arrive on June 10th, 2022.