Jurassic World: Dominion Star Teases Romantic Subplot For Fan Favorite Characters

Chris Pratt previously compared Jurassic World: Dominion to Avengers: Endgame, and he definitely knows a thing or two about both franchises. In terms of scope, scale and cast members, Colin Trevorrow’s threequel is shaping up to be the biggest movie in the series yet, one that the filmmaker is hoping brings a six-pic arc spanning almost 30 years to a satisfying conclusion.

Fans felt like they’d been burned when all of the marketing materials for Fallen Kingdom heavily promoted the return of Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm, only for the character to show up for a minute at either end of the movie to deliver some brief yet ominous exposition, but Dominion is clearly intent on righting those wrongs by roping in the original trio of Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern for what’s promised to be substantial roles in the story.

In fact, there’ve been hints that Neill’s Alan Grant and Dern’s Ellie Sattler could end up rekindling their romance, 20 years after Jurassic Park III confirmed that their relationship wasn’t strong enough to survive the stress and pressures of being stuck in a theme park while rampaging dinosaurs tried to eat them at every turn. And in a recent interview, Neill teased that the first meeting of the esteemed paleontologists in two decades may see some sparks fly, and ironically it might be the threat of an impending dinosaur apocalypse that brings them back together again.

“Same character, but different world, different times. Dr. Grant and Dr. Sattler haven’t seen each other for some time, so you’ll see how that pans out.”

The last two installments in the series have combined to earn over $3 billion at the box office, so the pressure is certainly on for Jurassic World: Dominion to match those numbers, and there’s every chance that it will should Trevorrow strike the right balance between nostalgia, fan service and the all-important set pieces.