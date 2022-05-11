‘Jurassic World Dominion’ stars reveal their contributions to the story

We’re less than a month away from the release of Jurassic World Dominion, which everyone is fully expecting to follow in the footsteps of its predecessors and blow past the billion-dollar mark at the global box office.

While the first installment and sequel Fallen Kingdom did a phenomenal job in their own right when it came to busting blocks, the conclusion to the second trilogy has the added bonus of seeing Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum reuniting for the first time since Steven Spielberg’s classic original.

Director Colin Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael may be the credited writers on the screenplay, but star Bryce Dallas Howard revealed to Collider that she’s thrown plenty of ideas into the mix during her time running away from prehistoric beasts.

“I like to kind of keep notes when I’m doing a movie because for situations like this with press so that you remember certain things. Pretty early on Chris would say stuff that I would just be like, ‘Oh my god, if there’s a chance to do another one of these movies, that’s such a good idea. That’s so fun.’ So I just kind of kept that running document and Colin asked me for it as he was writing the script with Emily. I’m really happy, something that was definitely on that document was Blue having a baby. That was something that was very important. The underground scene in Malta. That was something that we talked about really wanting to see. There was a few really fun things in there.”

Not only that, but Chris Pratt also admitted that he’s not shy of brainstorming scenarios of his own, referring to Howard when saying that he’s got “about a four-second window of clarity around the moment that I’m in and she does a really great job of capturing”.

In just a few weeks, maybe we’ll find out exactly which Jurassic World Dominion scenes the pair helped create once the sixth installment is unleashed onto an unsuspecting world.