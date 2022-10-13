Just like all of us, The Rock is still optimistic about the ultimate DC crossover

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson is open to the possibility of a DC/Marvel crossover.

While on the red carpet for the New York City premiere of Black Adam, Johnson answers the age-old question from Variety about whether or not he thinks a crossover is possible. He says that he’s an optimist and that anything could get done, and it’s exactly what people want to hear.

Dwayne Johnson on the possibility of a DC + Marvel crossover: "I'm always an optimist. I'd like to think that we would see that. My philosophy is, 'Anything could get done.'" https://t.co/nAjhlFLbJz pic.twitter.com/hSog06nKsw — Variety (@Variety) October 13, 2022

The debate about who would win between DC and Marvel has existed for decades, and with both having movie universes, it’s only natural for that to extend beyond the comic book pages and into live-action. Johnson has been touting the tagline, “The hierarchy of the DC Universe is about to change,” and it’s only fitting that that would extend beyond the DCEU.

First things first, of course — the DCEU has to establish its universe correctly before battling another. There are still questions regarding continuity and canon between the theatrical version of Justice League, the Snyder-cut Justice League, The Suicide Squad, and Suicide Squad. The way Johnson has been building up Black Adam as the start of a new era could be setting the tone for how the DCEU will operate moving forward.

In the future, once the DCEU has a solid game plan, it would be interesting to see both the DCEU and the MCU collide. Fans would come in droves to witness the return of popular characters like Chris Evan’s Captain America and Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man return to the big screen, and such an event (and the huge paycheck) could be enough to bring the actors back.

His Black Adam co-star Pierce Brosnan was also on the red carpet and explained why he was surprised to land the role of Doctor Fate. His fellow Justice Society of America members were in attendance as well. Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone came together for the celebration — although in the movie, that cast will be trying to take Black Adam down.

Black Adam arrives in theaters Oct. 21.