Just like clockwork, the tide of opinion begins to turn against ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

As one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best-reviewed projects ever that currently holds respective Rotten Tomatoes scores of 93 and 98 percent from critics and fans, along with its status as the sixth highest-grossing movie of all-time by way of a $1.9 billion box office haul, Spider-Man: No Way Home is about as universally-beloved as it gets, right?

After all, the web-slinging epic united three generations of storytelling to bring back Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Fox, Alfred Molina, and many more besides to deliver wish-fulfillment on a previously unimaginable scale, even by the fantastical standards of the superhero genre.

And yet, despite such widespread adulation and undying love, the tides of sentiment are inevitably beginning to turn. Of course, we’ve been here before very recently with unanimously popular MCU offerings after Moon Knight unexpectedly came under fire, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t sting to see No Way Home being dragged under the harsh spotlight of criticism.

Everything after Infinity War has been mid at best and near unwatchable at worst.



No Way Home innocent, but even that had its flaws. https://t.co/x9mzjyjAIO — Sim (@s33355220) October 10, 2022

Hot take: Far from Home>No way Home. I actually like tom in this film better. It's a much more enjoyable film imo. Peak Tom and peak Mj+furry is in here. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mCmyNehcoc — Eli (@ComicLoverEli) October 10, 2022

"I really don't like Spider-Man: No Way Home" pic.twitter.com/7I98G1QxcT — Furlow7 (@Furlow71) October 10, 2022

This is really controversial: No Way Home is getting Overrated because I blame it for people are having High Expectations for Future MCU Movies



(That doesn’t mean I still like it) — Maniac Pixie Nightmare Werewolf 🎃 (@ThatBoyRashaad) October 10, 2022

Spider man no way home is a bad movie that relies on nostalgia to hide its poor plot and inexisting direction — bobthecinemaguy (@bobthecinemaguy) October 10, 2022

No Way Home does suck and is a wasted opportunity for a real Spider-Man movie. Pure fan service that is v mid. That’s why the idea of Keaton replacing Batfleck is DUMB — Shawn (@ShawnOfTheBat) October 10, 2022

Just watched spiderman no way home and all I can say is what a terrible sci-fi. Complete stupid merry-go-round packaged into a story with no direction or anything that can be considered a film. Marvel can do better. — Cannot set properties of undefined (@eightsville) October 10, 2022

No Way Home is an average film https://t.co/pMqOdy7MBQ — Bugsy: 🟥Born Again🟥 (@bvgsy_) October 10, 2022

Any major property tends to ebb and flow when it comes to fan opinion, but No Way Home was surely about as bulletproof as it got. It did absolutely everything it set out to do and then some, but that clearly hasn’t been enough for some folks. Obviously, the dissenters are in a very small minority – but that doesn’t make it any less frustrating and fascinating to see negativity creeping into the discourse less than a year after the all-star extravaganza was unleashed into theaters to decimate countless commercial records.