The tide turns as ‘Moon Knight’ gets blasted, proving why we can’t have nice things

Do fans hold the Marvel Cinematic Universe on a pedestal that’s just a little too high, or has Phase Four largely been a bust so far? That’s the question to have dogged supporters everywhere since the Infinity Saga drew to a close, and now Moon Knight is being dragged over hot coals less than five months after wrapping up a widely-acclaimed first season.

Looking at the statistics, an 86 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and 90 percent user rating would hint that the series was excellent. At the time, most folks seemed to unanimously support that sentiment, with an outpouring of love and adulation greeting Oscar Isaac’s phenomenal lead performance on a weekly basis.

And yet, proving once again why we can’t have nice things, a large number of MCU stalwarts have apparently turned on Moon Knight. We’ve seen this happen a lot recently when it comes to the long-running superhero series, but are the adventures of Marc Spector and Steven Grant really deserving of being blasted in such a heated fashion?

The Moon Knight hate is crazy because it's arguably the best MCU Disney+ series but y'all keep whining about it like it's the worst thing ever. https://t.co/fAxTYJfIMY — mastersnackboy (@rodolfocortez04) September 30, 2022

The moon knight hate is definitely needed. https://t.co/MmScO8xqEK — James Bishop (@james_bishop313) October 1, 2022

The writer of Moon Knight? Fuck my life… https://t.co/kFcc8bnkbr — Jaylon💭 (@iHateSporkss) September 30, 2022

folks hate moon knight all of a sudden?🤨🤨 — Evian (@justev98) October 1, 2022

impressed with the moon knight writing ?? i hate it here https://t.co/hsiur7mind — mason (@kalluzeblover) September 30, 2022

People who hate moon knight “cuz it wasn’t like the comics” must be outta they mind cuz they seem to like the boys which is a million times not like the comics — Prynz Sam (@SamPrynz) October 1, 2022

I love it how Marvel fans switch up their opinions on the MCU series after a month of it's release, oh and how they hate on things without a reason. First they say Moon Knight was amazing and now that the writer of Ep3 is writing the script for Blade they're slandering him 💀 — JPG (@JPGIsHere) September 30, 2022

Haters gonna hate, but I stand by Moon Knight being an excellent show which did right by the character. https://t.co/O0nolPCnle — 𝘿𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙙 𝙂𝙞𝙡𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙣 🗣️🎙️👾 #𝗟𝗙𝗪 (@DaGiltyMan) October 1, 2022

Actually insane to hear this. I legit didn’t even know there was Moon Knight hate. Loved that show. Not my favorite D+ MCU show, but a damn good one. https://t.co/j0kIdo64Q3 — Nicholas Lawrence Carter (@therewillbenic) October 1, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law at least had the decency to be attacked by the internet as soon as they were released, not months down the line. The MCU’s expansion onto Disney Plus has proven to be a lot more polarizing than anyone could have possibly predicted, but Moon Knight becoming the latest victim of shifting sentiment is something we couldn’t have seen coming based on the overall positivity that emanated during its original run.