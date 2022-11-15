Justice is finally served as Disney Plus sees sense and restores uncensored mermaid butts

You might think mermaid butts are a trivial thing in the grand scheme of life, death, and the cosmos, but you clearly haven’t spoken to any fans of 1984 classic Splash over the last couple of years.

Back in the beginning of 2020, the Tom Hanks and Darryl Hannah favorite underwent several edits in order to be deemed worthy of addition to the Disney Plus library, and it left people fuming. You see, at one stage in the movie, we see an uncensored shot of Hannah’s behind as she wades in the water, with some Thor: Love and Thunder-level CGI lengthening her hair to cover the offending glutes in question.

It may have taken almost two and a half years to get to this point, but the butt cheeks that infuriated a nation have finally been restored to their original glory, and it’s unfathomable that the Mouse House didn’t at least put out some kind of celebratory press release to mark their return. On the other hand, the internet certainly noticed.

Finally, a fan-driven movement has reaped tangible rewards, and all it took was a 38 year-old fantasy starring two hot young things, a terrible CGI touch-up, and the realization that at the end of the day a butt is a butt. We’ve seen a lot worse on Disney Plus, especially with the recent addition of R-rated content, so are a pair of mermaid cheeks merrily clapping away the most offensive thing to be found on the streaming service? We think not.