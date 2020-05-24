Justice League Cast Contracts Have Reportedly Been Extended For Reshoots

Now that the Snyder Cut of Justice League has become a reality and will no longer be the subject of continued speculation as to whether it would ever happen or not, the rumor mill will soon turn towards just what exactly the re-edited version of the movie will entail. Zack Snyder claimed that only 25% of the footage he’d shot was present in the theatrical release, which points to the upcoming HBO Max exclusive being virtually unrecognizable from the version that disappointed both fans and critics alike back in 2017.

The filmmaker reportedly has a budget of between $20 million and $30 million to finish his take on Justice League, and it looks as though the majority of that money will be easily swallowed up by the extensive visual effects and months of post-production work required to get it across the finish line. While it was reported that several of the cast members would return to record additional dialogue for the project as well, Warner Bros. were said to have denied Snyder’s request to shoot additional scenes with the core members of the titular team.

However, YouTuber Grace Randolph, who has proven to be a pretty reliable source in the past when it comes to revealing information about the Snyder Cut, recently took to social media and claimed that those reports were incorrect, and the contracts of the main cast had in fact been extended to allow them to film scenes for the all-new Justice League.

This “no reshoots” story is not true. I’ve been told cast contracts are extended. Some people just want to insert themselves into a story, one they never believed & worked against 🤷‍♀️#SnyderCut is finally happening but unreasonable hate for it hasn’t suddenly disappeared. — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 24, 2020

Zack Snyder Shares Tons Of New Justice League Snyder Cut Photos 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Gathering all of the stars of Justice League together to shoot what could only amount to mere minutes of new footage seems like an expensive logistical nightmare, but the fact that Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa have been so public in their support of the Snyder Cut means that they would probably be more than happy to find time in their busy schedules to lend a hand.

Ray Fisher was the first one to get the call, so he’d no doubt show up in a heartbeat, while Ezra Miller is currently holed up in Iceland fearing that his entire career is over and would likely see Justice League as the first step on the road to rehabilitation. Even if Warner Bros. aren’t willing to shell out the cash to pay them anything like their usual salaries though, the relationship between Snyder and his stars could turn out to be the driving force for getting the band back together.