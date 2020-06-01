Justice League Snyder Cut Will Feature New Knightmare Scenes

As a result of Zack Snyder’s departure from Justice League, there were countless plot threads that were either teased in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice or set to be introduced in the DCEU’s all-star ensemble movie that were left by the wayside as Joss Whedon stepped in to get the $300 million blockbuster over the finishing line under strict instructions from Warner Bros.

Snyder has previously admitted that he originally had a five-movie arc in mind for the members of the Justice League, and given that the shared universe was often characterized by studio interference, as well as his claims that up to 75% of the Snyder Cut could be made up of footage that fans have never seen before, the re-cut version of the film is going to be an altogether different beast from the disappointing theatrical release that eventually led to the two and a half year #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign.

One of the major parts of Batman V Superman that was never fully explored was the Knightmare sequence, which imagined Ben Affleck’s Dark Knight in a post-apocalyptic wasteland overrun by Darkseid’s minions. The brief vision was originally set to be paid off in a big way in future installments of the DCEU, and would have gone a long way to explaining the Flash’s cameo that ultimately ended up making very little sense to the uninitiated.

Instead, we got a bizarre scene that didn’t really fit in either the context of the movie or the wider DCEU. However, now that the Snyder Cut has officially become a reality, fans have been hoping that we might get to see more of the alternate reality in the reassembled Justice League. Luckily for them, Snyder has confirmed that his new cut will feature more Knightmare scenes, as you can see below.

It’s little wonder that the Snyder Cut has been rumored to be up to four hours long, based on the sheer amount of narrative elements that initially wound up on the cutting room floor. Justice League was released with the obvious fingerprints of studio interference and looked like the work of two very different directors awkwardly stitched together, so let’s hope that the originally-intended version of the movie manages to pay off the multitude of abandoned storylines in a satisfying fashion.