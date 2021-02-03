Justice League Star Calls On Fans To Make Martian Manhunter Movie Happen

One of the oldest DCEU fan theories goes that Harry Lennix’s General Swanwick, seen in both Man of Steel and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, is really Martian Manhunter in disguise. And the theory will be made canon in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, in which Lennix will have a cameo as Swanwick reveals his true extraterrestrial identity. Emphasis on the word “cameo,” though, as the iconic DC hero isn’t expected to play a major role in the director’s cut.

But Lennix isn’t giving up hope that he could still portray J’onn J’onzz in a more substantial way in some future project. While speaking with ComicBook.com to promote the incoming HBO Max release, Lennix made clear that he’s hoping for his own Martian Manhunter movie. Fans, now’s your cue to get the campaign going on social media…

“All I can say is that full justice won’t be done until there’s a Martian Manhunter movie [laughs],” Lennix said. “Listen up, fans! They made the Justice League happen, so…”

Lennix went on to reflect on his excitement at getting the call from Snyder revealing that his character was J’onzz after all. Again, though, don’t expect him to have loads of screen time in the Snyder Cut, as Lennix believes his cameo will only last 10-20 seconds.

“If I’m in it at all, if I’m in it for 20 seconds or 10, I will be more than happy because I didn’t think I was going to be in it and I certainly didn’t know I was going to be Martian Manhunter until after Zack revealed it, but he always likes to surprise me,” Lennix adds. “It was the happiest day that I never expected when I found out this was going to happen. I’m looking forward to it, whatever it is. If it’s a second, I’ll be thrilled.”

Snyder has previously teased the design of the character, giving us a feel for how Martian Manhunter will be portrayed in the DCEU. By the looks of things, he’ll be somewhat more alien in appearance than David Harewood’s version from The CW’s Arrowverse, but still close to the character’s traditional design.

The cool thing about J’onzz factoring into the director’s cut is that, given that the Green Lantern Corps are also expected to be represented in some capacity, 2021’s Justice League will make up for the 2017 version and feature all the founding members of the League in the comics. Of course, that’s just one of many ways in which it’ll be an improvement on the theatrical film, and you won’t want to miss it when it finally debuts on HBO Max next month on March 18th.