Justice League Star Ray Fisher Takes Shot At Joss Whedon’s Cut

The incoming release of the Justice League Snyder Cut is pretty massive as it’s effectively Warner Bros. admitting they made a big mistake with the theatrical release of the movie and are ready to correct it. This seems to have inspired those involved with the film to loosen their tongues a little. For instance, Cyborg star Ray Fisher is done pulling his punches and is making his feelings about Joss Whedon’s cut – and Whedon himself – known on social media.

Today, Fisher took to Twitter to share a video of himself, along with Aquaman’s Jason Momoa, praising the theatrical Justice League way back at San Diego Comic-Con 2017. “Joss is a great guy,” Fisher says in the video, “and Zack picked a good person to come in and clean up and finish up for him.” Now, however, the actor has revealed his true thoughts on the replacement director.

“I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement,” Fisher wrote in his tweet – and DC fans are eating it up, with the post on its way to 3K retweets at the time of writing.

I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement: pic.twitter.com/1ECwwu6TG1 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) June 29, 2020

Looking at this video now, it’s extremely clear to see that Fisher is uncomfortable with the words he’s saying, and Momoa’s silence speaks volumes. We also all know at this point that Snyder was hardly involved in choosing Whedon to finish up the film, with the Man of Steel filmmaker never even watching the theatrical version. Fisher’s tweet also tells us that there’s no love lost between the actor and Whedon.

In the Snyder Cut, Cyborg is due to have a much deeper arc than he had in the Whedon version, with Fisher previously teasing that it’ll get to grips with Victor Stone’s existential angst at his new robotic form and grief for the loss of his old life. And we’ll get to see this play out in Zack Snyder’s Justice League when it arrives on HBO Max sometime in 2021.