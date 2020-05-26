Justice League Star Says Snyder Cut Will Give Cyborg A Fuller Arc

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is coming. For two and a half years, the fabled director’s cut of the DC team-up movie has just been a pipe-dream for fans, but last week we found out it was being released on HBO Max sometime next year. And while they’ve been sworn to secrecy for so long, now the cast can start to tease details about what we can expect from the Snyder Cut that was absent from the theatrical version.

When it comes to Cyborg, it sounds like there’ll be a lot more substance than before. While chatting with The Nice Cast, Ray Fisher teased that Snyder’s JL will get into the emotional complexity of Cyborg and his character arc much more than what we saw in the Whedon cut. Fisher explained that there will be a lot more of Victor Stone coming to terms with his new body, his personal loss and his identity.

“Cyborg in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, he’s not a happy camper by any stretch, but I don’t think anybody would be if you had just lost everything that you’ve known about yourself. Your body, you’ve lost your mother, you’ve lost your ability to play football, one of the defining things that you’ve established for yourself. You’ve lost a sense of yourself, and it’s about finding that again, finding that humanity again.”

WB Releases A Full Set Of Character Posters For The Justice League Snyder Cut

Some of the Frankenstein’s Monster nature of the hero was touched on early in the theatrical JL, but any deep psychological problems Vic had were soon swept under the rug and by the end of the movie he was laughing about not having any toes with Superman – which, I guess, would be fine if we felt the character development there, but we didn’t.

Of all of the six heroes, Cyborg was the one who drew the shortest straw in the previous Justice League, so it’s good to hear that we’ll finally see the original arc that was intended for the character. And, who knows, given that there’s talk of the Snyder Cut leading to a Justice League 2, maybe we’ll even see more of Fisher as Cyborg following its release next year?