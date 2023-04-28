‘Justice League: Warworld’ to feature ‘The Boys’ star Jensen Ackles as Batman

While the late and great Kevin Conroy will likely never be topped as the voice of Batman in his animated and video game outings, someone is going to have to fill the dearly departed voice actor’s shoes at some point – and a name has finally been discovered to be put to the unenviable task.

The cast list for the upcoming animated DC film Justice League: Warworld has been revealed by THR, and the actor set to be our new animated Bruce Wayne for the time being is none other than Supernatural star Jensen Ackles. The Boys alum will be joined by Stana Katic as Wonder Woman, and Darren Criss as Superman.

The cast list for Justice League: Warworld is much more extensive than that, however, with some highly recognizable names peppered throughout the list. Prolific video game actor and original Joel from The Last of Us, Troy Baker, will be bringing life to Jonah Hex, John DiMaggio will be Lobo, and Frank Grillo plays Agent Faraday.

Grillo’s name popping through is particularly interesting – seeing as his involvement in the DCU’s debut animated project Creature Commandos was recently confirmed. It seems, then, that the former Captain America and the Winter Soldier villain has found himself a pretty comfy home in the DC camp. The synopsis for Justice League: Warworld is as follows:

“Until now, the Justice League has been a loose association of superpowered individuals. But when they are swept away to Warworld, a place of unending brutal gladiatorial combat, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the others must somehow unite to form an unbeatable resistance able to lead an entire planet to freedom.”

While Justice League: Warworld hasn’t locked in a concrete release date just yet, it seems the wait won’t be overly long – as it is slated for summer this year.