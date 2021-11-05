Kang Star Compares Working On Loki To Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

The unstoppable ascendancy of Jonathan Majors continues, with the actor’s latest project arriving just 48 hours ago when acclaimed Western The Harder They Fall hit Netflix, while he’s also gearing up to step into the ring opposite Michael B. Jordan in the star’s directorial debut Creed III.

Before that, though, there’s the small matter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to get out of the way, with Majors making his first official appearance as big bad Kang the Conqueror after debuting as variant He Who Remains in the Season 1 finale of Disney Plus series Loki.

The two projects couldn’t be more different other than their shared multiversal implications, and in a new interview with Variety, the actor compared and contrasted his experience sharing the screen with Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino to working opposite Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly.

“And He Who Remains is in the world now, and so there’s so much we know about him. There’s 40 minutes of that guy and that narrative, so it really set me up to tell a story and add another canvas, with more players. This time, it’s not the incredible Tom Hiddleston; I’m dealing with Paul Rudd and Evangeline and the likes of the ‘Ant-Man’ family, so it’s a whole different world and I’m just exploring and trying to do the best I can.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to be the most important outing for the MCU’s smallest superhero yet, based entirely on Majors’ involvement as Kang. Indecipherable logo aside, fans are getting hyped already, even though we won’t be seeing the movie until the summer of 2023 after it was delayed as part of the latest Phase Four reshuffle.