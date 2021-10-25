MCU Fans Left Very Confused By New Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Logo

So far, the adventures of Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne haven’t played out with the same world or universe-ending stakes as the majority of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s other blockbusters, but that’s going to change with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror will arrive on the scene, looking to ignite a second multiversal war after variant He Who Remains was taken out of the picture by Sylvie in the Season 1 finale of Loki. That instantly means Quantumania will be a whole lot more important in the grand scheme of the MCU than its predecessors, which almost guarantees it’ll be the biggest, boldest and most action-packed installment yet.

A new logo for the movie debuted yesterday, and it would be fair to say that plenty of fans are struggling to wrap their heads around it, as you can see from the reactions below.

I cannot wait to watch Ant-Man and The Wasp: pic.twitter.com/nfmrfgw68d — ⚡Connor-Kirsten⚡ (@ConnorKirstenP) October 25, 2021

Ant-Man and The Wasp and The Kid Who Just Figured Out What Fonts Are On Microsoft Word https://t.co/EWLAQlZ1U9 — 🎃Terror Master 🎃 (@TimeMaster131) October 25, 2021

Ant-Man and the Wasp has an interesting new logo pic.twitter.com/dLGmVKikGc — The boundless daemon sultan Azathjeff (@ReelJeffEwing) October 25, 2021

a new ant-man and the wasp: quantumania (2023) logo has surfaced. the spelling of “quantumania” could be a clue that the language of the microverse from the comics will be in the film pic.twitter.com/38j81J12XS — best of the wasp (@bestofwasp) October 25, 2021

Yeah can I get two tickets for Ant-Man and the Wasp: ⌘︎◆︎♋︎■︎⧫︎◆︎❍︎♋︎■︎♓︎♋︎ please https://t.co/WRsCVUAXEO — Ariel (@AriRELK) October 25, 2021

ant-man and the wasp: graphic design is my passion pic.twitter.com/Y3LnycAgP4 — JESS CAME HOME (@C4STAMERE) October 25, 2021

I'm so excited to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Ooobuboboo pic.twitter.com/IIXwI0l5oL — Orville Atari (@orvilleatari) October 25, 2021

Has Ant-Man gone full-blown death metal? Probably not, and it’ll no doubt become clearer what it’s supposed to mean as we edge closer to Quantumania‘s release date, which is now five months later than expected after it was pushed back to July 2023 after the latest Phase Four schedule changes.