MCU Fans Left Very Confused By New Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Logo
So far, the adventures of Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne haven’t played out with the same world or universe-ending stakes as the majority of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s other blockbusters, but that’s going to change with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror will arrive on the scene, looking to ignite a second multiversal war after variant He Who Remains was taken out of the picture by Sylvie in the Season 1 finale of Loki. That instantly means Quantumania will be a whole lot more important in the grand scheme of the MCU than its predecessors, which almost guarantees it’ll be the biggest, boldest and most action-packed installment yet.
A new logo for the movie debuted yesterday, and it would be fair to say that plenty of fans are struggling to wrap their heads around it, as you can see from the reactions below.
Has Ant-Man gone full-blown death metal? Probably not, and it’ll no doubt become clearer what it’s supposed to mean as we edge closer to Quantumania‘s release date, which is now five months later than expected after it was pushed back to July 2023 after the latest Phase Four schedule changes.