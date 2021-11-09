Kang Star Revealed He Signed On Without Knowing The Character’s MCU Journey

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes calling, very few people end up turning down the offer, so it isn’t all that surprising to discover that Jonathan Majors put pen to paper on what you’d presume is a multi-film and television contract to recur across Phase Four as Kang the Conqueror without much in the way of details.

As one of the fastest-rising young stars in the industry, it was only a matter of time before the 32 year-old ended up boarding a major franchise, and they don’t come any bigger than the MCU. Having debuted in Loki‘s Season 1 finale, Majors will be back as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, taking another step towards establishing himself as the next Thanos-level threat.

However, the actor revealed in an interview with Collider that when he first signed on, he didn’t have even the slightest inclination as to where Kang’s arc was heading, and he still doesn’t.

“Well I knew everything that everyone else knew, you know, and still do actually. Where it’s like this is the role, and this is where we’re starting. That’s as far as we got. And that was enough for me to try to understand who this character was. When I looked at the significance of Kang in the MCU, I agreed to the role in the same way I agree to any other film that I do. What is the responsibility of the character? Can the world move forward without them? Can the scene move forward without them? And if it can then I’m okay. And if it can’t then it’s something that I want to take on and take that responsibility.”

He Who Remains Gets His Own Gorgeous Loki Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Kang‘s ultimate destination and the broad strokes of his journey will have no doubt been outlined to Majors by now, but Marvel don’t really do specifics unless they have to. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will give us a sizeable hint, though, and you’d expect a showdown with the Avengers is where this is all leading eventually.