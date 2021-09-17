Kang Star Says Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Is Wicked

Production is in full swing on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and while the franchise’s 32nd installment isn’t due until February 2023, there’s still plenty of reasons to get excited.

By the standards of the MCU, Paul Rudd’s adventures as Scott Lang arguably don’t rank among the top tier, but that could all be set to change with his third outing. Not only will the complexion of the mythology be entirely different by the time the movie arrives, but we’ll be meeting Kang the Conqueror for the very first time.

Of course, Jonathan Majors made his MCU debut in Loki‘s Season 1 finale, but that was technically He Who Remains, the sole survivor of the first multiversal war. After he was killed by Sylvie, countless variants are now on their way to wreak havoc, including the intergalactic warlord Kang.

In a new interview with Total Film magazine, Majors teased his impending return to the fold as an altogether different and much more dangerous version of the iconic comic book villain.

“The Marvel team has their ways. It’s very much like getting a role in drama school. They’re just watching. You don’t audition for roles. You get into drama school, then the dean will watch what you’re doing. If they wanted you, you get tapped. That’s kind of what happened. It’s wicked. I can’t wait for people to see it. Come on, bring it!”

Newcomer Kathryn Newton’s workout photos would also indicate that Cassie Lang is set to follow in her father’s footsteps, with Stature a prominent member of the Young Avengers. There’s going to be a lot going on, but Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is well placed to become the best entry in the tiny trilogy by far.