Kang Star Teases MCU Future After Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were introduced to Jonathan Majors in the Season 1 finale of Loki, which acted as something of a soft launch for an actor audiences will be seeing a great deal throughout Phase Four.

He Who Remains may have been killed shortly after debuting, but Kang the Conqueror will be making his presence felt in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with Majors taking another huge step to establishing himself as the franchise’s latest Thanos-level threat.

In a recent interview with Collider, the actor teased what the future holds for the time traveling warlord and his many iterations, but he obviously wouldn’t be drawn on anything remotely resembling specifics.

“I knew everything that everyone else did, and still do, actually, where it’s like, ‘This is the role, and this is where we’re starting. That’s as far as we got, and that was enough for me to understand — to try to understand — who this character was. When I looked at the significance of Kang in the MCU, I agreed to the role the same way I agree to any other film that I do. What is the responsibility of the character? Can the world move forward without them? Can the scene move forward without them?’ And if it can, then I’m okay, and it if can’t, then it’s something I want to take on and take that responsibility.”

He Who Remains Gets His Own Gorgeous Loki Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Marvel spent six years building up Thanos as the Infinity Saga’s end-of-level boss, but Kang is arguably a much more interesting proposition. Loki outlined that countless variants of He Who Remains were on their way to wreak havoc on the multiverse, which realistically gives Majors the scope to treat each of his appearances as a brand new character depending on what version he’s playing, but it’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania that’s set to give us our first look at the real deal up close and personal.