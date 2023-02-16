Kang’s scars may hold the secret to how ‘Deadpool 3’ ties into the Multiverse Saga

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is expected to unravel many of the complicated strands of the multiverse that remain even after Phase Four. But it’s possible that the arrival of Kang the Conqueror and his starkly highlighted scars answer another pressing question: how Deadpool 3 will fit into the convoluted MCU multiverse.

So far, the most popular theory is that Deadpool exists on a different Earth, which explains why no one on Earth-616 has ever heard of him. If the post-credit scene of Deadpool 2 is any clue, Cable’s time-traveling device that Wade snagged and has been tampering with may provide his path to the MCU.

But how does Wolverine, also set to appear in Deadpool 3, fit in the picture? Wouldn’t the presence of a man with metal claws rile up a significant storm of chatter on either Earth? Well, sneaky references in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law suggest that Earth-616 has a Wolverine of its own and this version has tried to keep a low profile.

But what if the Logan who is coming back is from an alternate timeline and hasn’t been as cautious?

Kang’s scars could be courtesy of Wolverine

Image via 20th Century Fox

While being blown by the magnificence of Kang the Conqueror in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailers you may have noticed two parallel running scars on either side of his face. So, how did he get them?

The answer may lie in Kang’s claim that he’s fought many Avengers in alternate timelines. What if that list includes an alternate Wolverine as well?

Hugh Jackman has already alluded that a certain “device,” which allows traveling across timelines, will let the MCU cross over with the one the OG Wolverine exists in. What if it was not Cable’s device but Kang’s, who once tangled with Jackman’s Wolverine and got an adamantium claw swipe during the battle? Kang insists he’s one-upped the Avengers in the past, but he didn’t say anything about beating a certain short-stack Canadian mutant…

The fandom had a similar theory back in 2018 about Thanos after Infinity War promos showed the villain sporting three claw marks on his face. But at the time the fan theories hit the roadblock of Marvel Studios not having rights to Wolverine or any of the X-Men. But now, with Disney having purchased Fox, Kang messing with timelines and having claw marks of his own, this old theory could finally be made canon.

Then again, this could also be the work of X-23, Logan’s an 11-year-old clone/daughter Laura we met in Logan. She has two claws instead of three which fits the pattern of Kang’s scars. Could we hope for Dafne Keen to arrive alongside daddy dearest in Deadpool 3? Ever since Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Feige managed to convince Jackman to pick up his adamantium claws again, our faith in the MCU accomplishing literally anything has been renewed again.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be in theaters this Feb. 17.