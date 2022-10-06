She-Hulk’ sneaks in another very subtle nod to Wolverine’s upcoming MCU debut

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode eight is here and it’s a straight-up banger. All eyes will be on the long-awaited return of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil, who proved he’s still got it and received a wonderful first-hand experience of “Hulk smash”.

But, tucked away in a subtle moment, we got a fun little joke referencing the impending arrival of Wolverine to the MCU. The show already quietly teased Logan’s comeback with a website reporting that “a man fights with metal claws in bar brawl” in episode two, and has now followed that up with a nod to his iconic *snikt* claw sound.

This came when Ginger Gonzaga arrived at Jen’s apartment to help her prepare for her Gala appearance, leaping from around a corner with make-up brushes arranged between her fingers like Wolverine’s claws and making the sound of his claws popping.

Screengrab from Disney Plus

This is all likely in reference to the bombshell news that Hugh Jackman is reprising his most famous role in Deadpool 3. He and Ryan Reynolds released a video to explain exactly how this is going to work, explaining that Logan takes place in a separate timeline and his new appearance won’t spoil that story.

Quick explainer video that tackles…

1) Timeline questions

2) Logan canon

3) MCU FAQ

4) Whether we can do this all day or not pic.twitter.com/50lBsfYS5p — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 28, 2022

Amusingly, the actual explanation was drowned out by Wham’s ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go Go’, though it’s safe to assume multiversal shenanigans are on the cards.

Fans are praying Jackman’s Logan sticks around to meet some of our MCU faves, as we still can’t imagine anyone else in the part.