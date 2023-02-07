Kang’s secret past with the Avengers confirmed in new ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ clip

More information about Kang the Conqueror has been (slightly) revealed in a new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania clip. This new video has illuminated some parts of Kang’s past that may not have been made obvious from He Who Remains in Loki. It also gave a quick preview of just how powerful this multiverse-jumping man really is.

Rotten Tomatoes uploaded the clip on its Coming Soon channel, where viewers got to see Kang and Scott Lang meet for the first time. The video revealed that Kang has fought the Avengers multiple times, to the point where he can’t recognize any of them.

Something ironic that was noticed in the clip is that nobody outside of the Avengers and Scott’s family remembers he’s Ant-Man, and mistake him for another hero. In an earlier trailer, the shop owner called Scott “Spider-Man” by mistake. And the same has happened in this clip, when Kang thought he was Thor.

Nevertheless, Kang does know Scott’s name and realizes that both of them have similar motives — to take back time that they’ve lost.

To recall, Scott was trapped in the Quantum realm during the Blip. This meant that he was unaffected by Thanos’s snap, but it also led his family to assume that he also vanished. When he returned to the normal world, five years have passed and his daughter is already a teenager.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third installment of the Ant-Man saga and kicks off Phase Five of the MCU. The film is scheduled to come out in theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.