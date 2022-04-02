Karen Gillan didn’t ask Chris Pratt for insight on shooting ‘The Bubble’

Judd Apatow’s The Bubble has not been a hit (we even called it a slog in our review – appears to be inspired by theJurassic World: Dominion shoot at COVID-19’s height and Karen Gillan said she did not talk to Chris Pratt when acting in it.

As Chris pieces it together, like, ‘oh, wait a minute, is this based on our experience on ‘Jurassic World?’ I was like, ‘I should have hit you up for more anecdotes, advice and stuff I could play around with. I should have done that. That would have been good.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star made the comments about her work for Netflix which focuses on a group of actors filming an installment in a dinosaur franchise during the pandemic to The Wrap today. Gillan plays a washed-up actress in the ensemble comedy and also revealed in the report working with Apatow was a longtime ambition.

My agent said that ‘Judd Apatow is making a movie and he is interested in meeting with you.’ Honestly, I was ready to sign on just at that, because I’m such a big Judd Apatow fan, have been for a long time. I remember, gosh, it was a while back, when Knocked Up came out, I remember thinking I would love to do something like that. Like that seems right up my street, like the type of thing that I would be able to do. So now the fact that I have made a movie with him is actually still mind-blowing to me.

Perhaps if Gillian and Pratt had those conversations it would have translated to better reviews for the movie. Apart from our site, The Guardian called it punishing and Slant Magazine said it was “toothless.”

If you’re still eager to watch, The Bubble is available to stream on Netflix now.