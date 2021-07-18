Karen Gillan Wants Jennifer Lawrence In Gunpowder Milkshake 2

The bare bones of Netflix’s Gunpowder Milkshake have been seen and done before countless times already, but based on how well the movie has been performing on the platform since being added to the library on Wednesday, it’s something audiences will never grow tired of.

Take an established and popular star, surround them with a supporting cast packed with recognizable names, hand them an automatic weapon and have them barrel through a small army of interchangeable henchmen in the most stylish fashion possible, and people will watch. It’s a fact of cinema, and Gunpowder Milkshake is hardly shy when it comes to wearing those multiple and very obvious John Wick influences on its blood-soaked sleeve, either.

Much like Keanu Reeves’ sharp-suited assassin, it’s looking increasingly likely that Gillan’s Sam could be getting a multi-film franchise of her own, so long may the similarities continue. We’ve already got the secret underground network of hired killers biting off more than they can chew against one of the best in the business, and the leading lady has now named several candidates she’d love to see drop by for a sequel.

“Where do I even begin? There’s so many actresses! We could go Isabelle Huppert if we wanted a French actress. Or, I love Jennifer Lawrence. I think she is one of the greatest screen actresses that we have. Who else do I love? I love so many people. Meryl Streep. Can we bring in Meryl? Can she be a nemesis that becomes an ally over the course of the movie? Yeah, then she can be in the next one, you know? Because we don’t want to get rid of her. You do not get rid of Meryl.”

Gunpowder Milkshake Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While the thought of Meryl Streep dropping by a Netflix action sequel sounds fairly preposterous on paper, let’s not forget that fellow Academy Award winning screen legend Helen Mirren didn’t just wield a .50 cal in RED, but she’s now a recurring fixture of the Fast & Furious franchise, so a precedent has already been set.

Isabelle Huppert doesn’t really do Hollywood blockbusters, but Jennifer Lawrence most certainly does, so if Gillan even managed to get one of the three then Gunpowder Milkshake 2 would get an instant boost in terms of both star power and gravitas.