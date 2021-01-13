Karen Gillan Reportedly Getting Her Own Jumanji Spinoff

Having first broken out as Doctor Who‘s Amy Pond a decade ago, Karen Gillan has been steadily rising up the Hollywood ranks, and is now poised to have a real crack at establishing herself as a major movie star. Obviously, she’s a key part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe having featured in two Guardians of the Galaxy and two Avengers blockbusters, and is rumored to be boarding the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder, but her role as Nebula has seen her buried under heavy makeup and prosthetics.

There were rumors floating around last year that she was the number one choice to lead the next installment in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, but the talk seems to have quietened down significantly recently, despite a spinoff being in the works from Birds of Prey duo Margot Robbie and Christina Hodson, which most people are expecting to have a significant female presence on both sides of the camera.

Gillan’s biggest non-MCU hits by far are the recent Jumanji sequels, with Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level combining to earn almost $1.8 billion at the box office. Ruby Roundhouse gives her the opportunity to show off both her action chops and comedic timing, and insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that she’s getting her own spinoff movie, but he offers no additional information on what it may consist of.

Of course, there’ve been no hints that the series will lead to any offshoots or spinoffs, and there’s no real indication that any of the four central characters would even be capable of headlining a standalone project when they’re all essentially ciphers, despite being played by recognizable actors. However, it certainly can’t be ruled out at this stage, especially with Jumanji‘s resurgence proving to be so lucrative for Sony.