Karen Gillan Seemingly Confirms She’s Joining Thor: Love And Thunder

In sweeping terms, Karen Gillan’s Nebula operates in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies in a similar role to the one occupied by Tom Hiddleston’s Loki in the Thor series. Engaged in a lifelong sibling rivalry with sister Gamora and desperate to prove herself worthy of her father’s love, she’s been just as likely to try and kill Zoe Saldana’s character as she has been to save her.

Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame appear to have placed her firmly on the hero side of the divide for the foreseeable future, and evidence is now mounting that the 33 year-old will be involved in Thor: Love and Thunder. Of course, this would hardly be a surprising development given that we’ve known for months that the Guardians will be showing up in the Odinson’s fourth solo outing, but it would indicate that Nebula is going to be a permanent member of the roster moving forward.

Gillan hasn’t been officially announced for the cast yet, but then again, neither have the rest of the intergalactic misfits with the exception of Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, and they’ll all definitely be along for the ride. The Jumanji star, in particular, has been posting images on social media that make it clear that she’s currently in Australia, where shooting on Love and Thunder is set to begin imminently, seemingly confirming that she’s involved.

After all, the Guardians of the Galaxy were announced for the movie months ago, so it hardly feels like a coincidence that the actress who plays Nebula in James Gunn’s franchise just so happens to be in the same country that Thor: Love and Thunder is being filmed in right before the start of production, especially when vacationing on the other side of the world during a global pandemic isn’t the wisest idea.