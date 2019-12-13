Karen Gillan Reveals A Key Avengers: Endgame Scene Was Improvised

Given how hungry fans were for any and all info on the movie, security on Avengers: Endgame was so tight that the cast was apparently only allowed to read the parts of the script that involved their characters and weren’t allowed to know the full storyline. At least, that goes for most of them.

Furthermore, we also know that in order to keep spoilers at bay, fake scripts were given to most of the actors which hid the real plot developments behind fictitious ones that were never going to be filmed. But of course, a lot of moments in the movie saw the actors go off script and improvise a bit, and Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, has now revealed one such scene.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress touched on the part at the beginning of the film, where her character is traveling through space with Iron Man. If you’ll recall, at one point we see them playing paper football and it’s this scene which was apparently improvised. When asked who was better at the game, the actress told THR:

“Well, I think it was me because that scene was improvised. And I won.”

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

She also touched on her portrayal of Nebula in the film and the challenges that came along with it, saying:

“The way we differentiated them was by calling them ‘good Nebula’ and ‘bad Nebula.’ I had a lot of time travel questions coming from a time travel background. The directors [The Russo Brothers] really kept me on track. So, they were all over that, and I just found out whatever I needed to know for each scene. When I finally watched it, I was like, ‘Oh, this makes a lot of sense.’”

As we said above, this wasn’t the only scene in Endgame that was improvised but it’s certainly one we didn’t realize had gone off script until now. But then again, with a film as big as this one is, it’s no wonder we’re still learning new things about it even to this day.

Looking to the future, though, and up next for the MCU is the long-awaited release of Black Widow, before the franchise brings us into the far reaches of space for The Eternals, a galactic epic set to take place over the course of 7,000 years. And you thought Avengers: Endgame played fast and loose with time…