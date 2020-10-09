Karl Urban Suits Up As Batman In Awesome New Fan Art

Karl Urban is certainly no stranger to the world of blockbuster franchises, having first shot to mainstream attention as The Lord of the Rings‘ Éomer and then going on to appear in some of the industry’s biggest and most popular brands after starring in The Bourne Supremacy, three Star Trek movies and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor: Ragnarok, while he even had a sneaky cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The 48 year-old can currently be seen heading up the cast of Amazon’s smash hit comic book adaptation The Boys, which just wrapped its second season in spectacular fashion, while he’s still fielding questions about a potential return as Judge Dredd eight years after Pete Travis’ cult classic underperformed at the box office but managed to find a huge audience on home video.

One role that the actor’s fans would love to see him play, though, is Batman, and he was one of the many names linked to the part before Ben Affleck was cast in Zack Snyder’s Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, and once again for Matt Reeves’ upcoming reboot before it was confirmed that the latest big screen version of the Dark Knight would be skewing much younger.

Now, some new fan art from Rinsh imagines how TV’s Billy Butcher would look as the Caped Crusader, and you can check it out below.

Dredd already proved that Urban has no problem delivering a charismatic performance in a gritty comic book movie using little more than his chin, and he would have been a great choice for the DCEU’s Batman before Affleck was given the role, but it looks like that ship has sailed once again with Robert Pattinson nailing down the cape and cowl for the foreseeable future.