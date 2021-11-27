Kathleen Kennedy denies ‘Logan’ director was developing a Boba Fett movie

When Disney first assumed control of Star Wars, it was announced that we’d be getting a new blockbuster set in a galaxy far, far away on an annual basis, with the franchise poised to alternate between new installments in the main saga and Anthology spinoffs that would focus on different corners of the universe.

It was a sound idea in theory, and in practice it got off to a great start after The Force Awakens and Rogue One won strong notices from both critics and fans, combining to earn over $3 billion at the box office for good measure, but then the wheels came off pretty quickly.

The Last Jedi split opinion straight down the middle and saw earnings drop by $700 million compared to its predecessor, while Solo bombed hard and ended the Anthology experiment altogether. As fate would have it, Disney Plus arrived right on cue, allowing new Star Wars projects to exist on the small screen.

The Book Of Boba Fett Poster Teases Ex-Bounty Hunter's Return 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Boba Fett feature films were in active development before being abandoned, but both of them have since been refitted into streaming shows instead. Stephen Daldry was attached to the former and Logan‘s James Mangold was said to be working on the latter, but Kathleen Kennedy denies it.

In an interview with Empire, the Lucasfilm head honcho says that “Jim Mangold never worked on a Boba Fett story”, which is the opposite of what was reported in the trades, so it’s a very curious situation indeed.