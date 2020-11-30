Kathy Bates Rumored For Role In DC’s New Gods Movie

A lot of people have probably forgotten the movie is even in development given we’ve heard so little about the project since it was first officially announced in March 2018, but Ava DuVernay’s New Gods is very much still in the works. The last bit of real news we heard surrounding the DC adaptation was back in May, when the Selma director took to social media and revealed the fourth draft of the script was currently being written.

Many fans are skeptical about the chances of New Gods even making it to the big screen at all, after the history of the DCEU has been littered with movies getting announced and then quickly being forgotten about completely, but thanks to HBO Max there’s currently a whole host of comic book content in the works, reinforcing the notion that Warner Bros. are positioning superhero stories as a main priority.

There’s still no plot, character or casting details available, but some online sleuthing has led fans down an internet rabbit hole which could hint Kathy Bates might be involved, after it was discovered the Academy Award winning actress was at some point one of just seven Twitter accounts being followed by New Gods‘ social media handle.

Among the others being followed were DuVernay herself and co-writer Tom King, but at present the movie’s account isn’t following anyone. It might be wishful thinking, especially when there’s been so little movement made on New Gods over the last 32 months, but any fans of the comic books would probably be more than happy if Kathy Bates ended up being cast as Granny Goodness whenever the blockbuster focusing on the minions of Darkseid eventually starts ramping up towards entering production.