Katniss or Lucy: The first ‘Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ trailer prompts viewers to pick a team

It took them a decade to do so, but The Hunger Games has finally caught up with the Twilight franchise in establishing two opposing sects of the same fandom; indeed, we had Team Edward versus Team Jacob back in the young adult fiction cinema heyday, and with Katniss Everdeen out of the spotlight for the upcoming The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, it’s time for Team Katniss versus Team Lucy to enter the fray.

katniss did it better GO HOME FLOP pic.twitter.com/IFXUPQZFrx — farmer of the year hayden christensen (@vaderqin) April 27, 2023

That’s right; in case you didn’t have enough petty, useless internet conflicts to observe already, the latest Songbirds & Snakes trailer, thanks to its rousing yet cheeky showcase of what we can expect from Rachel Zegler’s revolutionary protagonist, has Katniss purists hissing at the prospect of Lucy Gray Baird’s time in the spotlight.

at the end of the day it will always be katniss everdeen! pic.twitter.com/V6C1sKXP6O — chlo (@l16cedes) April 28, 2023

Meanwhile, the Twitter users who have read the books, aren’t completely neurotic, or simply just don’t take any joy in thoughtless complaining and comparisons, couldn’t be more enthusiastic for Zegler’s upcoming performance and have refreshingly called out the nonsense.

katniss and lucy gray's bows are diff vibes stop comparing!pic.twitter.com/3EdKkDgUns — ©️ (@jllibay) April 28, 2023

The forced rivalry people are starting between katniss and lucy is so annoying?? Like you can appreciate to bad bitch without pitting them against each other. pic.twitter.com/BmWMSyHH9p — Ritz // (@llorenhalex) April 28, 2023

so many people saying lucy will never be katniss blah blah….no one was saying that shit to began with like😭😭😭shut up pic.twitter.com/PxE8foUxMz — z (@douxark) April 28, 2023

That’s not to say every comparison is unjust, of course; eagle-eyed fans have been having a field day with the callbacks and attention to detail ever since that trailer dropped.

These parallels between Lucy Gray Baird and Katniss Everdeen 👌🏽🔥 #TheHungerGames pic.twitter.com/oe0LAa5jj0 — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) April 27, 2023

If you read the book you’d realize this is intentional and important to the plot and why Katniss gets under Snow’s skin so bad https://t.co/R4CWW5sBAS — Rosie thee Stampede✌️❤️ (@KilIuaFreecss) April 28, 2023

snow giving his lover (who he ends up killing) a rose vs giving katniss roses to tell her he’s going to kill her lover oh the parallels run deep pic.twitter.com/2kw7WNQO3c — cowboy like me withdrawal (@everlarksmalina) April 28, 2023

The dark side of the internet may be hungry for a true Team Katniss versus Team Lucy, but Team Katniss has to contend with the unassailability of their own nonsense, while Team Lucy, whose ranks consist of people who are just looking forward to another good Hunger Games movie, is untouchable anyway.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes releases in theaters on Nov. 17.