Keanu Reeves’ ‘Constantine’ sequel draws a surprising amount of criticism from DC diehards
Everyone loves Keanu Reeves, which in turn means that everyone should want the beloved actor to be happy. Having spent the better part of two decades voicing his desire to play a certain occult investigator for a second time, you’d have thought the announcement of a Constantine sequel would have been the subject of unanimous praise, right?
Well, that hasn’t exactly turned out to be the case, which comes as a surprise. The first installment was a decent-sized box office success back in 2005, and the prospect of seeing Reeves headline a comic book blockbuster is arguably even more tantalizing now than it was back then, especially when both Marvel and DC have been chasing the star’s signature for what feels like forever.
And yet, as you can see from some of the reactions below, not every DC diehard is overjoyed to discover that the action icon will be diving back into the thick of the supernatural action.
Seeing any sort of internet backlash against Reeves is pretty jarring when you consider that he’s largely held up on a pedestal as one of the most universally popular and wholesome heroes in all of Hollywood, but the majority of criticism appears to be the lack of clarification as to whether or not Constantine 2 is going to be a standalone sequel, or a part of official DCEU continuity.
As weird as it would be for WB to fold a movie released eight years before Man of Steel into canon, we’ve seen some pretty strange things happen at the studio recently, so it can’t be ruled out.