Keanu Reeves’ ‘Constantine’ sequel draws a surprising amount of criticism from DC diehards

Everyone loves Keanu Reeves, which in turn means that everyone should want the beloved actor to be happy. Having spent the better part of two decades voicing his desire to play a certain occult investigator for a second time, you’d have thought the announcement of a Constantine sequel would have been the subject of unanimous praise, right?

Well, that hasn’t exactly turned out to be the case, which comes as a surprise. The first installment was a decent-sized box office success back in 2005, and the prospect of seeing Reeves headline a comic book blockbuster is arguably even more tantalizing now than it was back then, especially when both Marvel and DC have been chasing the star’s signature for what feels like forever.

And yet, as you can see from some of the reactions below, not every DC diehard is overjoyed to discover that the action icon will be diving back into the thick of the supernatural action.

I enjoyed that keaunstantine movie for what it was but it was a terrible adaptation and I’m pretty sure no Hellblazer fan actually wants him to be the DCEU’s Constantine — ✨Abby✨(CEO of John Constantine) (@Queener_Weener) September 16, 2022

Huh?!



WBD wants to make a Constantine movie, but will also ship out a disconnected, competing show about the same character to another studio at the same time?



That makes no sense to me.



Just do the HBO Max show and get the JLD into the DCEU.#Constantine #MadameX https://t.co/BoiC3xirFJ — Spectra (@DeltaHeliolisk) September 16, 2022

Keanu Reeves is back as John #Constantine 17 years too late This confuses me. It's like bringing Ryan Reynolds back as Green Lantern. I like Keanu as an actor, but honestly, how and why does this connect to the future of the DCEU?https://t.co/CI4YTqmThO pic.twitter.com/ZgfFSduOTe — Shaun Stackhouse (@ShaunStackhouse) September 17, 2022

shouldn't we get a Constantine movie set outside the DCEU or even a DCAU Constantine animated series? why are we making a sequel to the Constantine movie NOW?



also, was this movie any good enough to deserve a sequel or not? https://t.co/9gkGbyA63m — Andrew Clark (@AndrewC70136680) September 16, 2022

DCEU falling apart and your answer is Keanu Reeves as Constantine?????? @DavidZaslav — C🌙 (@midpollosring) September 16, 2022

I hope they do. I’m happy for the people that are excited for this but I personally would’ve preferred a new actor, new story, new universe, new Constantine, regardless if it was DCEU connected or not because, ya know, DC multiverse https://t.co/W93Ovl348A — Ryan Huelsman (@TheAmazingRyGuy) September 16, 2022

Keanu Reeve's #Constantine getting a sequel 15 years on is not the new I want from the #DCEU? — Bernard (@BernardJKD) September 17, 2022

Is @warnerbros serious about letting this turd version of #Constantine back in the theaters?! When 1st movie hit, nobody knew who this character was – now a decade + later, everyone knows who Constantine is and it ain't the Keanu version. #DCEU #dccomicshttps://t.co/Ny9H1dJn4u — Nedster (@BAG66U) September 17, 2022

Seeing any sort of internet backlash against Reeves is pretty jarring when you consider that he’s largely held up on a pedestal as one of the most universally popular and wholesome heroes in all of Hollywood, but the majority of criticism appears to be the lack of clarification as to whether or not Constantine 2 is going to be a standalone sequel, or a part of official DCEU continuity.

As weird as it would be for WB to fold a movie released eight years before Man of Steel into canon, we’ve seen some pretty strange things happen at the studio recently, so it can’t be ruled out.