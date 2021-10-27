Keanu Reeves Gives John Wick 4 Stunt Team $10K Rolexes As Wrap Present

The latest in a long list of examples of why the internet adores actor Keanu Reeves comes to us from the set of the upcoming action film John Wick: Chapter 4.

The film will be the latest in a franchise where the excellent stunt coordination has no doubt contributed to its success. And no one is more acutely aware of that fact than Reeves himself, who has been attributed to gifting the entire stunt coordination team with Rolex Submariner watches.

The watches are apparently valued at about $10,000, quite a gift for your significant other, let alone your coworker.

The watches were shared on Instagram by Bruce Lee Concepcion and Jeremy Marinas. The gifts even included a customized engraving with each stunt worker’s name, reading: “The John Wick Five, [NAME] Thank You. Keanu. JW4 2021.”

The watches were apparently a wrap gift, according to the Instagram post, meaning the film is either done filming or close to it.

The film has reportedly been filming in Japan, Paris and Berlin. It will be the first film in the franchise not penned by its creator, Derek Kolstad. This time, Chad Stahelski is directing the film from a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.

The film stars Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Hiroyuki Sanada.

Generally, the plot for the franchise revolves around the titular Wick getting revenge against the underground ring of assassins of which he was once part after they do him dirty.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is expected to hit theaters May 24, 2021.