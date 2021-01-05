Keanu Reeves Has A Heartfelt New Year’s Message For His Fans

In terms of popularity, especially among the online community, few celebrities have emerged to be as influential as Keanu Reeves currently is. And whether he recognizes it or not, he’s putting this to good use by sending a hopeful message to his fans as they now embark on a new year.

The actor, who’s been a well-known face since appearing in The Matrix as main protagonist Neo, recently became a sensation again for the John Wick series, where he plays the titular role of a badass hardened assassin whose body count alone would put him in the list of the deadliest fictional characters in history. Of course, Reeves will be reprising his part in both franchises in the near future, and in their respective fourth installments, no less. Indeed,The Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 are currently in production, though because of the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, progress is being made at a slower rate than one would imagine.

Now that the holiday season is officially behind us, though, the endlessly charismatic actor has given his fans a hopeful message about going into 2021, saying:

“Try and respect others. Try and continue to get the most out of life, and find ways to get that in this situation, but also to respect it. Find ways to connect. If you can. I mean, just… survive.”

Admittedly, 2020 was a bitter year in many regards. Numerous political scandals, civil unrest in tons of countries around the globe, natural disasters like the Australian bushfires and the Taal volcano eruption, not to mention the crowning prodigal son, the novel coronavirus, were but a few of the things that global communities had to endure.

Surviving, as Keanu Reeves says, puts all of these incidents into perspective, be it heartbreaking and tragic. Though let’s just hope that 2021 will prove to be different and end up as a much more hopeful and happy year for everyone.