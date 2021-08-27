Keanu Reeves Is Currently Filming John Wick 4 In Three Countries

Other than the fact that Keanu Reeves is working on both John Wick 4 and The Matrix sequel concurrently, there’s been little new information regarding the two projects over the last year. Now, the Lionsgate panel of CinemaCon has revealed that the actor is back to shooting the former’s next installment in three different countries.

The highly anticipated fourth entry in the John Wick movie franchise will no doubt see the eponymous protagonist go toe-to-toe with Winston, the manager of the New York Continental hotel, after he betrayed him at the end of John Wick: Chapter 3 to win back the favor of the High Table.

Which one of his henchmen or criminal networks would be foolish enough to go after Wick, who’s already left behind a staggering body count of 300 people in the first three flicks, is anyone’s guess right now, but it seems that the star himself is anxious for an even more ambitious follow-up.

Indeed, courtesy of the Lionsgate panel at CinemaCon, The Hollywood Reporter editor Aaron Couch has just revealed via his Twitter account that Reeves is back on John Wick: Chapter 4 after a long hiatus due to his commitment to The Matrix: Resurrections. And he’s currently filming the threequel to the first film across Japan, Germany, and France.

The crew had already announced to have started production way back in June, of course, but this is the first time we hear of Keanu himself appearing on the sets.

John Wick 4, slated for release on May 27th, 2022, will also feature the return of Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King and Lance Reddick as the concierge of the Continental, with the legendary Ian McShane reprising his role as Winston, possibly serving as the pic’s main villain.